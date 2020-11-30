HARRISBURG, Pa. - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pennsylvania, which reported more than 4,400 cases on Monday alone.
"The trend in the 14-day moving average of the number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by more than 3,000 since the end of September," said state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
Levine is looking at ways to help track positive cases, and is turning to students for help. The COVID Alert PA app is now available for ages 13 and up. The app helps with contact tracing in an age group that is now getting hit hard by the virus.
"Throughout the pandemic there have been nearly 28,000 cases of COVID-19 among children 5-18 years of age and 8,150 of those have been recorded in the last two weeks alone," Levine said.
It's a similar scene in New Jersey as well-the state reported more than 3,000 cases Monday. Governor Phil Murphy announced two new restrictions Monday. All indoor sports for youth and adults are paused until 2021, and outdoor gatherings were further limited from 150 people to 25.
"We continue to urge you to keep gatherings as small as possible, particularly with individuals outside of your household," Murphy said.
Meanwhile in Pennsylvania "we have no plans for further mitigation, we had instituted mitigation over the last two weeks and we'll be observing the impact of but it's hard for me to predict the future in terms of what will be necessary later," Levine said.
That could depend on what happens in Pennsylvania and the country in the next few weeks.