Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been seeing a rise in new daily coronavirus cases after they had been falling for months.
Pennsylvania health officials reported more than 4200 new daily cases on Sunday.
That's the most since early February, but it's still very far below the single-day record of nearly 13,000 new cases back in December.
Virus hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are flat over the past few weeks.
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy says the recent uptick in infections and hospitalizations are "uncomfortably high."
The new rise in cases in both states means both are racing to get more vaccine shots into people's arms.