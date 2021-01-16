With four days until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, security preparations are underway at state capitols across the country, and battleground states like Pennsylvania are on high alert.
"We are facing never before experienced situations," said Supt. Joe Jacobs with Pennsylvania Capitol Police.
"But we have extensive experience across the capitol police and partnering agencies."
Barriers, aerial surveillance, and a bomb squad are all in place.
"All of these resources are available throughout the capitol with other resources strategically placed throughout the Commonwealth," said Col. Scott Price with Pennsylvania State Police.
In Harrisburg, hundreds of national guard troops are being deployed with rumors swirling about armed protests on Sunday -- and the days leading up to Wednesday's inauguration.
In a statement, Governor Tom Wolf said ""I will not allow what happened at our nation's capital to happen here. That is why I am taking the necessary measures to ensure everyone's safety and security across our great commonwealth"
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said there is no specific threat anywhere in the state, but given the deadly insurrection in Washington DC, the state remains on high alert.
"The threat, whether it's for Sunday the 17th or Wednesday the 20th, continues to be a general threat, not a specific threat."