EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of Pennsylvania nursing home workers are holding picket signs, claiming their facilities are neglecting them and their residents. The facilities say that's not true, and the union is asking for too much.

Longtime workers say they won't stop until they get what they want.

The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton, the Gardens at Stroud in East Stroudsburg, the Meadows at York Terrace in Pottsville, Fairlane Gardens in Exeter and Ridgeview in Shenandoah Heights are among the 14 nursing homes across the state with workers on strike.

"We're fighting for fair wages for the workers," said Niim Lassiter, who works in activities at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton. "We're fighting for safe staffing."

"If we don't get better wages, we don't have the staff to come into the building. Nobody wants to work here, so we're never going to get safer staffing," said Lisa Drake, a CNA who works in activities at the Gardens at Stroud. "Sometimes they get no showers because there's not enough staff to be showering them, or not even the shampoo, deodorant that they need."

Residents joined the lines with their own pickets.

"They always say, 'this is your home,'" said Linda Bianco, who has lived at the Gardens at Stroud for nine years. "You should be happy, but they ain't making anybody happy here."

The union SEIU Healthcare PA says its demands shouldn't be an issue, given the state's recent $600-million investment in the senior care industry.

"They need to put it where it belongs: bedside care, not in their pocket," said Jami Raabe, a CNA at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton.

In a statement, the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton called the workers striking "irresponsible in these challenging times."

It says it offered wage increases as much as $4 an hour for some categories, and nearly 30% increases for CNAs, based on experience, plus a health plan with better benefits and reduced premiums.

The facility claims the union is asking for things that have nothing to do with employees, though it would not do an on-camera interview with us. Neither would the Gardens at Stroud.

"The things that you all don't have to do your job, like the wipes or the clean linen," said state Rep. Maureen Madden, who was one of several politicians supporting workers at the strikes.

"How would you feel if it was you up in this nursing home not getting the proper care that you need?" asked Katrina Moore, a dietary aide at the Gardens at Stroud. "We are working double hours. We are tired. We are struggling. We are working paycheck to paycheck."

"We've been bargaining over a contract for almost over a year," said Lassiter.

"They want to pretend they're offering us more but it's not enough," said Drake. "Economically, we're suffering and our residents are suffering."

Several nursing homes are bringing in temporary workers during the strikes.

The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton and the Gardens at York Terrace in Pottsville say residents won't be impacted.