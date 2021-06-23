HARRISBURG, Pa. | Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam on Wednesday commended Pennsylvania skilled nursing facilities (SNF), or nursing homes, for their ongoing efforts to report information on the vaccination status of residents and staff.
Upon preliminary review, officials say more than 90% of the commonwealth’s SNFs have reported newly required weekly SNF resident and staff vaccination status data into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) system. The reporting success removes the need for additional state COVID vaccine needs assessment surveys.
“While continuing to provide quality care for residents at their facilities, SNFs have stepped up to supply this critical information in a timely manner,” said Beam. “It’s clear, based on the responses to the new national weekly survey, that Pennsylvania’s skilled nursing facilities are taking the ongoing vaccination of new residents and staff seriously.”
This week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) says it posted the number and percentage of residents and staff who are vaccinated against COVID-19 as of the week ending June 6, 2021.
Pennsylvania‘s data shows 81% of residents and 57% of SNF staff are currently vaccinated. Because SNFs were not required to report resident and staff vaccination status until June 13, 2021, this data does not yet encompass all facilities who have reported into CMS’ NHSN system.
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data and Strategy for Long-Term Care Facilities page links to the CMS COVID-19 Nursing Home Data site, so the public can access additional information as it is made available.
“Pennsylvanians, including those working and living in skilled nursing facilities, recognize the important role vaccines play in protecting themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19,” Beam said. “We will continue to work with nursing homes to reinforce the importance of vaccinating new staff and residents.”
In March, Acting Secretary Beam issued an Order, being rescinded Wednesday, requiring skilled nursing facilities to complete a COVID-19 Vaccine Needs Assessment Survey as a way to report essential information regarding vaccination uptake and needs in their facility. CMS data will be reported and posted weekly for SNFs across the country.