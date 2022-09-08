HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf administration is hoping a monetary incentive will encourage Pennsylvania drivers to go electric and help reduce pollution in the air.

The state Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday it's offering bigger consumer rebates for electric vehicles, with a focus on working-class households

Ramez Ziadeh, the DEP's acting secretary, said Pennsylvania residents are increasingly interested in driving zero-emission electric vehicles.

The DEP said battery electric registrations in the state have more than doubled since March 2020. The growing popularity of the electric vehicles has the state adding 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors.

The Driving Pa. Forward DC Fast Charging program provided grants to the following projects:

6406 Truck Plaza LLC: $195,039 to install two plugs at a travel plaza/truck stop within one mile of I-80 Exit 42 in Venango County.

Applegreen Electric: $250,000 to install eight plugs at a Pennsylvania Turnpike plaza serving the I-476 corridor near Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, and $500,000 to install eight plugs at two turnpike plazas serving I-76 West and East in Somerset County.

Blink Network: $233,268 to install two plugs at a KwikFill convenience store within one mile of I-80 Exit 29 in Venango County.

Coen Markets: $240,000 to install two plugs at the Coen Market convenience store within one mile of I-76 Exit 91 in Westmoreland County, and $240,000 to install two plugs at the Coen Markets Travel Plaza within a mile of I-70 Exit 6 in Washington County.

Evgo Services LLC: $118,673 to install four plugs at a Wawa store within one mile of U.S. 202 near Malvern, Chester County; $145,528 to install four plugs at a Wawa store on PA-611 near Pipersville, Bucks County; $165,663 to install four plugs at a shopping center 2 miles from Route 422 near Collegeville, Montgomery County; and $167,326 to install four plugs at a Wawa on Route 202 near North Wales, Montgomery County.

Giant Eagle: $210,000 to install two plugs at a GetGo store within one mile of I-79 Exit 14 in Greene County.

Raceway: $205,618 to install two plugs at a Onvo Travel Plaza within one mile of I-81 Exit 219 in Susquehanna County, and $222,752 to install two plugs at the Onvo Travel Plaza within a mile of I-78 Exit 13 in Bethel Township, Berks County.

Sheetz: $250,000 to install four plugs at a Sheetz store within one mile of I-70 Exit 57 in Westmoreland County, and $250,000 to install four plugs at a Sheetz within a mile of I-81 Exit 77 in Dauphin County.

"The majority of projects we funded will help build out electric vehicle corridors across Pennsylvania where fast charging stations will be available every 50 miles," Ziadeh said.

The state is offering purchase rebates on top of it. A family of two with an income of $69,000 is eligible for a $2,000 rebate for a battery electric vehicle. A family of four with an income of $55,500 is eligible for a $3,000 rebate.

As of Sept. 1, the DEP's 2022-2023 alternative fuel vehicle rebate program is offering Pennsylvanians a bigger rebate for the purchase of a new or used battery electric car or truck. The amount has increased from $750 to $2,000 or $3,000, depending on household income.