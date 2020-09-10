HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania agriculture officials say if we don't act now the spotted lanternfly could pose a danger to our food supply and economy.
They say the pest could cost Pennsylvania up to $324 million and more than 2800 jobs if it is not contained.
The spotted lanternfly is capable of decimating grape vineyards and fruit orchards, as well as ruining lots of other crops and decorative trees.
The Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture says if you plan to travel to a different part of the state this fall, here's how you can help.
People should "check their car, contain the spotted lanternfly, scrape them off, kill them, destroy them anyway you can to keep them from moving," said state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
Those steps can make a huge difference for farmers working to provide food to people here and across the country.