Dealing with a tragedy like 9/11 can take a toll on first responders. But health officials say so can a pandemic.
Imagine going to work every day and worrying about whether you're going to bring home a potentially deadly virus to your family.
It's a reality that has local hospitals and emergency service providers urging first responders to take advantage of peer support programs and counseling.
"I think where it really starts is with your coworkers. Opening a dialogue I think we learned very early on that folks who put out the toughest façade really were very worried about this," said Eric Gratz, Allentown's EMS chief.
A national effort called "The Green Code Campaign" also provides an extensive list of resources.