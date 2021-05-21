It's that time of year again. Spotted lanternflies are back, even if you can't yet see them.
According to Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture, roughly 50 percent of all spotted lanternflies in the southern counties have already hatched.
Currently, the spotted lanternflies don't yet have wings and are referred to as nymphs.
"Right now, they're about the size of a tick," said Jay Losiewicz, a specialist with the Department of Agriculture.
At a news conference on Friday, the agency demonstrated what it considers to be the safest and most effective device for trapping spotted lanternflies. Officials said circle traps do not trap other creatures like bees, birds and butterflies, like sticky bands.
"Idea is that as the lantern fly climb up the tree, they will get captured inside the circle trap," Losiewicz said.
The insects climb up the net, which is firmly secured with staples surrounding the tree.
"As they crawl up they're going to get on this mesh, which is going to feed them up in this funnel," Losiewicz.
The funnel leads to a plastic bag, which Losiewicz said should be changed out about every two to three weeks.
Circle traps can be purchased at most hardware stores or can be made at home using household items. Instructions can be found on the PennState Extension website.
Losiewicz said people can still use sticky bands, but they should wrap the bands with mesh or netting to prevent other creatures from getting stuck.