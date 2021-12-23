HERSHEY, Pa. - Santa and his nine famous reindeer are just about ready for the big trip.
But before the reindeer take off on a 41-million-mile journey over 31 hours to deliver approximately 111-million tons of presents to good girls and boys - they have to be checked out - to make sure they're in tip top shape for that enormous trip.
And that is exactly why Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf paid them a visit at their temporary home - where else would they be - but the sweetest stables you can find - Hersheypark Christmas Candylane.
Santa has entrusted this place to care for his reindeer for the past 25 years, and they've clearly been well taken care of, because after a healthy diet and lots of exercise, the team was once again cleared for takeoff.
"Santa's Reindeer are approved to over fly Pennsylvania tomorrow night," Wolf said.
Despite one reindeer's very bright red nose, the experts in agriculture and a special veterinarian gave the reindeer a full check-up, and said they're good to go.
"These reindeer have been cleared. They are in good health. We are in good spirit. We are ready for this Christmas Eve and these reindeer to fly around this Commonwealth and the world," said Russell Redding, Pennsylvania's Agriculture Secretary.
So, now Dasher, now Dancer, now Prancer and Vixen. On Comet, on Cupid, On Donner, on Blitzen.
Leave your beloved Hersheypark behind, for now, as you fly out of sight, and to Pennsylvania boys and girls - Santa is coming - Just one more night.