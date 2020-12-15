HARRISBURG, Pa. - A major storm is heading east with the potential to dump more than a foot of snow, and Pennsylvania officials say they have been planning since it was first forecasted.
"I want to reassure all Pennsylvanians that the Commonwealth is prepared for this storm," Governor Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
This is all happening as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine make their way to frontline workers.
"This week Pennsylvania received 97,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 66 of our 67 counties," Wolf said.
So all hands are on deck, and PEMA is helping to make sure there are no delays in the distribution.
"Our department will be able to coordinate other state agencies, the National Guard, county or local government, or any other stakeholders to make sure that the vaccine makes it to its final destination," said PEMA Director Randy Padfield.
State police and the transportation department say they will do their best to help keep the highways clear and as safe as possible. By now we're all used to hearing Governor Wolf asking us to stay home, but this time it's not just for the pandemic.
"When fewer people are on the roads during the winter storm emergency, personnel can do their job more quickly and safely," Wolf said.