The State of Pennsylvania continues to deal with nursing shortages.

"About 30 percent of the registered nurse positions are open, vacant positions at this time," said Dr. Robert Shipp, with the Pennsylvania Hospital and Health System Association.

That's a 10 percent increase in unfilled positions over the past three years, and it's taking a toll on health systems.

"Hospitals have had to do whatever they could to provide that care. They've had to turn to agency nurses, which increases a lot of those costs. Bring in nurses from outside the state, from down the street to fill those needs," said Dr. Shipp.

The State System of Higher Education says it wants to help change that.

Chancellor Dan Greenstein said they've requested $112 million from the state, much of which would go directly to nursing students.

"The biggest obstacle to getting more nurses in the door is net price of attendance, so most of that money is to get into the hands of students," said Greenstein.

That would provide up to $5,000 off tuition for nursing students. Greenstein said they expect that to seriously boost enrollment.

"We think with that kind of funding we could increase the number of nurses and physician assistants that we produce into the double digits," said Greenstein.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has also announced a state tax refund for new nurses for up to $2,500 a year for three years.

Here in the Lehigh Valley, LVHN said it's trying to be part of that trend. In a statement, it said "In 2022, we onboarded our highest number of graduate nurses ever. We expect to surpass this effort in 2023."

Greenstein said it's just the beginning of the work to combat the problem.

"This is what the people of Pennsylvania need. Shame on us if we don't step up," said Greenstein.