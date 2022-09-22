HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation wants to remind people that they only have a few more months to get your Real ID.

Real IDs are federally-mandated forms of identification.

They have enhanced safety features and take the place of the drivers license you have now.

The deadline to get one in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is May 3 of next year.

If you do not have one, you will need to show other forms of ID, such as a passport or military ID, to board a plane or get access to a military base.