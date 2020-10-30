HARRISBURG, Pa. - The tight race for president in Pennsylvania has many speculating that legal challenges filed against mail-in balloting in recent months could continue after Election Day.
The Supreme Court has paved the way for Pennsylvania counties to receive mail-in ballots up to three days after the November 3 election, as long as they were submitted by the Election Day deadline.
But the court has left open the possibility that those ballots can be challenged after Election Day.
President Trump tweeted the mail-in ballot extension is a "disaster." The GOP contends it violates election law.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he's ready to defend the extension.
"We expect Donald Trump to challenge everything, he's been doing that here in Pennsylvania for the last several months," Shapiro said.
Democrats and their allies say the extension is needed because of a record surge in mail-in ballots amid the pandemic and recent operational slowdowns affecting the US Postal Service.