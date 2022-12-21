Good news for anyone counting down until Santa's big flight.

Officials say the reindeer are cleared for takeoff.

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says Alaska's state veterinarian has given Santa's nine reindeer a clean bill of health.

Pennsylvania's state vet had to sign off, too.

He says he found only two issues. One is that the reindeer have a magical ability to fly. The other is that one of them has a shiny red nose.

He says those issues didn't stop them from getting permits to fly rooftop to rooftop in Pennsylvania.