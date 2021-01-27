HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania officials are expressing confusion and disappointment over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The governor and acting health secretary say the state is falling short when it comes to the number of vaccines it's getting from the federal government.
"The biggest challenge we face is that we are not receiving enough doses of vaccine to meet the needs of Pennsylvanians," Gov. Tom Wolf said.
During a press conference Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Harrisburg, Wolf said about four million people in the state are in the 1A category, which means the state needs 8 million doses from the federal government.
It hasn't received anywhere near that amount, according to Wolf.
"We have received about 1.5 million vaccines. And since it's a two-shot cycle, that means we have enough for basically 750,000 Pennsylvanians," he said.
Wolf acknowledged the challenges but says he believes his administration is more than capable of guiding people in the state through them.
He also formally introduced Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, who is replacing Rachel Levine as she heads to Washington, D.C., to serve in the Biden administration.
During her first press conference in the new role, Beam said more Pennsylvanians will receive the vaccine in the coming days.
"Pennsylvania is receiving 143,275 doses of vaccine this week to give people their first vaccination," she said.
Still, some are confused about how they'll know where to register and receive a vaccine. Beam says it's a localized effort.
"The relationship that folks have with their provider, or with their pharmacist, is what was suited to actually administer the vaccine," Beam said, "and so we are allowing those providers and those pharmacists to be able to use their scheduling systems that they may have already had in place, or they invested in, to be our ultimate registration guide."