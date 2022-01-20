There is "a big shift in the market in the ways people were presenting their offers to sellers," said local realtor Tim Tepes.
Tepes adds that 95% of clients are now bypassing home inspection, which include testing for radon. Prior to the pandemic, it was 95% of clients that required testing.
"Less contingencies the better for the seller. The seller controls the market," Tepes said.
This could lead to a dangerous future for buyers.
"That means people can be exposed to a deadly carcinogenic gas in their homes and not be aware of it," said Director of Environmental Health for the American Lung Association Kevin Stewart, referring to radon.
The colorless, odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas stems from uranium in the soil and is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers.
First discovered in a Boyertown, Berks County home in 1984, it seeps into homes through cracks in the foundation. At 40%, Pennsylvania homes are twice as likely to have higher levels of radon than the national average. Numbers over 4 picocuries per liter of air is considered too high.
In 2014, a Center Valley home registered more than 1500 times higher, the highest levels ever recorded.
Stewart stresses the importance of getting your home tested.
Testing kits can be found at hardware stores for about $20 on the state DEP website, and mitigation systems on average cost between $800 and $1200.
January is Pennsylvania's Radon Action month.
Ramiz Ziadeh of the DEP says because of the state's geology, numbers can vary from house to house, even on the same street.
Stewart says testing your home now can save your life later.
"Lung cancer is so insidious it normally doesn't provide symptoms until they are far advanced," he stressed.