PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - "George Floyd's last words on May 25, 2020 were, 'please, I can't breathe,'” Steve Scheicher told the jury as he made the prosecution's closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Defense attorney, Eric Nelson, told the jury, "This was an authorized use of force, as unattractive as it may be."
Anticipation has been building for a verdict in the case for nearly 11 months. It's a, time in which the nation has dealt with deep political divide, fallout from a pandemic, more police-involved shootings, protests, and riots.
Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency proclamation, activating more than 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guard to support the city of Philadelphia.
Reading Police say they have policies and procedures in place to provide public safety while respecting First Amendment rights.
Judge Peter Cahill issued final instruction to the jury at around 5 p.m. Monday. More than 40 witnesses were called during the 14 days of testimony in the trial.