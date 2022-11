HARRISBURG, Pa. - Officials are urging caution behind the wheel as Pennsylvania drivers get ready to hit the road for the holidays.

Members of Gov. Wolf's administration are reminding drivers to buckle up, drive sober, and avoid distractions.

They're calling it "Operation Safe Holiday."

Officials say there will be sobriety checkpoints, roving police patrols, and regular traffic safety patrols starting Wednesday and lasting through the New Year's holiday.