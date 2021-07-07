HARRISBURG, Pa. - Rent anxiety is still affecting people all over the country, and officials are urging Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction to apply for state assistance.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is in place to help people struggling because of the pandemic.
Officials say many people were already living paycheck to paycheck before the pandemic started.
They say the eviction moratorium helped guarantee that those people had a place to live during the pandemic.
"Now that the moratoriums are getting ready to expire in many cases, it is incumbent on all of us to make sure we're getting resources into the hands of the people who need it so they can remain safely housed as we all look to recover from this pandemic together," said Meg Snead, acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Details about who qualifies and how to apply are on the department's website.