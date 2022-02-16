HARRISBURG, Pa. – State officials are calling the rising number of deaths on Pennsylvania roadways "unacceptable."
"Now I think we'd all agree one fatality is too many," said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula.
Preliminary data shows fatalities on roads in Pennsylvania are on the rise, up 10% in the first nine months of 2021 over 2020.
"This includes increases in our fatalities for speeding crashes, distracted driving crashes, crashes involving 16- or 17-year-olds, as well as unrestrained fatalities," Batula said.
While PennDOT said it cannot definitively say what is causing the increase in the number of deaths on the roads, it says driving safely on the roads is everyone's responsibility.
"Driving really is a very complicated task, and it requires all of our attention," Batula said.
Officials are touting what is known as "Highway Safety Law Awareness Week" which starts Feb. 20. They are highlighting laws and their consequences related to not wearing a seat belt, speeding and distracted driving — all concerns shared among drivers we spoke with.
"Sometimes I'll look over and I'll see people, it looks like they're just scrolling on their phone," said Katie Mahoney.
"It's not really too safe around here with these drivers," said Manny Rodriguez. "They act like they don't know how to drive."
"[Route] 422 can be a little tricky," said Karin Mahoney. "It seems like there's lot of accidents happening right at the exits here."
People who break the law can face fines, license suspensions and jail time.
"As first responders, we see our fair share of crashes that could've been easily avoidable," said Maj. Robert Krol of the Pennsylvania State Police.