READING, Pa. -  State health officials warn with more than 4,400 people hospitalized from COVID throughout Pennsylvania, 914 in the ICU and 465 on ventilators throughout the commonwealth, hospitals will soon be at capacity.
 
"This has clearly surpassed our highest numbers in hospitalizations from the spring," says State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.  
 
In Berks 157 patients are in the hospital with the virus, 20 in the ICU and 13 on ventilators.
 
Levine says about 8,000 new cases in the last two weeks have been in school age children which is why officials dropped the age of those who can download the state's COVID Alert PA app to 13 with parental consent.  
 
"Middle and high school students will be able to add their phones to the fight and help in contact tracing that occurs in their schools if a positive case is identified," says Dr. Levine. 
 
Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega says schools are still under local control regarding the type of learning they're using but he recommends schools in counties with substantial transmission switch to virtual.
 
"For those institutions that choose not to move to the remote learning option then the important aspect here is that they agree to double down through this attestation form, that they adhere to the mitigation strategy," says Ortega.  
 
Health officials say it's too early to see what effect recently adopted mitigation efforts will have on the case count but say the next few months look dire before the vaccine is widely distributed, and with another holiday on the horizon things could get even worse.
 
"Our recommendation for the upcoming holidays is to please stay home and I know that is a tremendous sacrifice," says Dr. Levine.   

