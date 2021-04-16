When the COVID-19 vaccines first became available, it was nearly impossible to get an appointment.
Now, Governor Tom Wolf says even though there is more availability, slots should be filling up faster than they are.
Wolf said they've been dealing with vaccine hesitancy since a vaccine first came out, but at the time, it wasn't covered because the supply couldn't match demand. But now that the demand is here, hesitancy is becoming more prominent.
With the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine extended through at least next week, government officials are hoping to keep the public's trust.
"Now, I know the recent J&J pause has created some questions, but I think what it really does is give us a reason to be more confident that these vaccines are safe," Wolf said during a news conference Friday.
There were six cases of blood clots in women who took the shot, but Wolf says at this time, it's not known for certain if those incidents were directly associated with the vaccine.
"There have been almost 7 million J&J vaccines that have been given out in this country, and there are 6 cases, 6 of 6.8 million," Wolf said.
Reactions of blood clots in combination with low platelets are not being seen in the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Alison Beam says vaccine hesitancy is becoming more apparent as appointment slots aren't being filled.
"We are not seeing an uptick in waste. The appointment availability does give us a cause for concern, though, because that is indicative of the hesitancy, which poses the challenge to come," Beam said.
Skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania saw an uptick of 53% getting vaccinated, compared to the median national average of 37%, which Beam says is good, but could be better.
"That evidence is how far we have to go, and how much of a challenge overcoming vaccine hesitancy is and will be in the near future," she said.
"We can't afford to take our foot off the gas pedal, and that's why as supply has increased and appointments become available, we really need to keep moving," Wolf said.
Beam says the administration is working to build contingency plans, so if there is an extended pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they'll be able to fill demand using only Pfizer and Moderna.