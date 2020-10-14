HARRISBURG, Pa. - As Pennsylvania marks it's ninth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, health officials are warning that it may be the start of another surge in cases.
"We believe that we are at the start of the fall resurgence," said Dr. Rachel Levine, state health secretary. "We have been talking about a potential fall resurgence and preparing for it for months."
She and other state health officials held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the resurgence, and how it might play into flu season.
Levine said the rise in case numbers seems to be reflecting trends across the country, as the weather changes and people spend more time indoors, though she said there's no way to predict what the peak numbers will be.
"But we're certainly seeing a change in the last number of weeks, like we saw before," she said.
Levine said a major difference this time is more resources in dealing with COVID-19, including increased testing, contact tracing, more personal protective equipment and a better-prepared health care system.
"We have no plans to have any further business restrictions or stay-at-home orders at this time," Levine said, when asked if the state would impose more restrictions. "Again, it's impossible for me to predict the future, but we are in a much better place than we were in the spring."
Health officials are also encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine by the end of October, as well as continuing to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Pennsylvania reported 1,276 new virus cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 175,922. There were 27 more deaths, making 8,411 total.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise, though hospitals report significant bed capacity still available, Levine said.