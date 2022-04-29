Officials are sounding the alarm about the high potential for brush fires and forest fires in our area.
A red flag warning will remain in effect throughout the evening and DNCR officials are telling people in our region to be on standby in case of a wildfire.
“If they're approaching a red flag warning and if I was a citizen, I would take it extremely seriously that the potential for a very large fire today and even into tomorrow is high,” said DNCR Forest Fire Maintenance Greg Reese.
The warning covers the eastern part of the state, and the DNCR is partnering with Lehigh County Forest Fire Taskforce to provide extra help in case of a fire.
“DNCR decided to have seven of us, which is a crew to standby here and the Lehigh County Forest Fire Taskforce office, and we're going to provide support for them from nine o'clock this morning till seven o'clock this evening,” said DNCR Forest Warden Dwayne Kern.
The DNCR uses a rating system to forecast the danger brought on by the weather.
“It has to meet the parameters of what the weather forecast are, that's why the temperature, the winds, the gust, the RH, and our fuel moistures are extremely critical for us to determine what we have for a danger rating,” said Reese.
And while the danger rating is high, officials are reminding everyone to use good judgment and stay safe.
“Don't burn anything even in your burn barrel, even with the screen on top. Don't go out there and put any campfires up tonight or tomorrow or even maybe Sunday. You just have to be smart about it because one ember can burn several 100 acres,” said Kern.