HARRISBURG, Pa. - Fraudsters are on high alert, trying to take advantage of unemployment and steal your information.
The theft has focused on the temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program created by the CARES Act. Fraudsters are calling, texting, and using social media to solicit personal information from victims by pretending to be from the state Department of Labor and Industry and offering to "help."
The department only contacts people by phone or email and never asks for your username, password, PIN or full Social Security number. If you've received payments you didn't apply for, documentation you didn't request, or a 1099-G form, your identity may have been compromised.
"Anyone who receives a 1099G form but didn't file for unemployment benefits in 2020 is most likely the victim of fraud," said Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier.
L&I is working directly with law enforcement.
"To date, the office of the Attorney General has arrested 29 people and this does represent six individually identified fraud rings and accounts for approximately $2.5 million in illegally acquired funds," said Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarello.
"We have multiple ongoing investigations," Zarello said.
If you've been compromised, you can contact L&I online or by phone. You should also file a local police report.