Pennsylvania officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for charity scams during the holidays.
The state's Department of Banking and Securities says scammers often use fake websites and names that sound similar to legitimate charities to try and fool people.
Officials say legitimate charities won't ask you to pay using a money order or wire transfer.
They say checks should be made out to a verified charity and not to an individual person.
You can also see if the organization is registered with the IRS through its website.