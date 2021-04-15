HARRISBURG, Pa. - Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, many states, including Pennsylvania, have moved to increase legislative oversight of governors' emergency powers.
Governors, including Pennsylvania's Tom Wolf, leaned on emergency power authority during the pandemic.
Legislatures in several states have since moved to limit emergency powers: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah.
Pennsylvania voters will face a ballot question in the May 18 primary election asking them whether they want to approve a constitutional amendment that would limit Gov. Wolf's emergency powers.
If the ballot measure is approved, a disaster emergency declaration issued by the governor would be in effect for no more than 21 days, unless otherwise extended by the state's General Assembly. If the declaration expires, the governor would be prohibited from issuing a new, similar disaster emergency declaration unless the General Assembly passes a resolution approving the new declaration.
Another constitutional amendment that voters will consider in May would allow the General Assembly to terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration without needing the governor's approval.
Wolf is a Democrat, while the state House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.