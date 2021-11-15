HARRISBURG, Pa. - The people of Pennsylvania are another step closer to learning where their home falls on the congressional and state legislative district maps.
The new boundaries are redrawn every 10 years following the census.
Fair Districts PA just released its most updated and final versions of what it's calling The People's Maps.
The People's Maps were created with input from more than 1,000 people from all across the state. The organization Fair Districts PA Lehigh Valley says it's pleased with the changes made to the districts here at home.
"For five years I've fielded calls from folks across the Commonwealth who want to voice their complaints about districts that make no sense," said Fair Districts PA Executive Director Carol Kuniholm.
Kuniholm outlined how her organization came up with its latest version of the state's district maps.
"We know that the current districts are so skewed that this may be the decade for radical revisions," Kuniholm said.
The way districts are drawn can have a big impact on people, politicians, and who is likely to win an election. That's why Kuniholm says it was crucial for Fair Districts PA to have input from the people.
"We believe our government, our elections, and our redistricting maps belong to the people they are intended to serve and that our democracy works best when we have a voice in every part of that," Kuniholm said.
They heard testimony and feedback regarding a litany of important factors, including a more recent component-minority representation.
Kuniholm says two Latino opportunity districts were created, with one in Allentown.
"These are not VRA-compliant districts and may not yet have the citizen voting age population to elect a Latino senator, but they provide opportunity for the future, lend encouragement to the present, and acknowledge the need for more equitable representation," Kuniholm said.
There are also major changes in regards to splitting precincts.
Fair Districts Pennsylvania Lehigh Valley says its members agree with the proposed changes. The organization said the current House map splits South Whitehall and Salisbury townships into three districts. The People's Map keeps them together.
They say Upper and Lower Macungie are together, as are Upper and Lower Nazareth, and Upper and Lower Saucon.
The maps are now in the hands of the Pennsylvania Legislative Redistricting Commission for its consideration.
The Pennsylvania secretary of state's office has asked for approved maps by Jan. 24.