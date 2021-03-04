Pennsylvania officials on Thursday outlined more details on the state's plan to use its allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for teachers and school staff.
The turnaround is expected to be quick, with Pennsylvania expected to receive more than 94,000 doses of the new, one-shot vaccine this week.
"We want to be clear. This is not just for teachers. Everyone who works for schools and students -- bus drivers, janitors and teachers aides -- are all included," said Alison Beam, Pennsylvania's acting health secretary.
Vaccine sites are expected to be set up across the region, starting Wednesday, March 10, with intermediate units helping to administer up to 500 vaccines a day at each site.
"Starting as soon as today (Thursday), retail pharmacy partners, Rite-Aid, Topco and Walmart will begin these efforts," Beam said.
School workers will receive instructions from their employer, and child care workers will be contacted by a retail pharmacy in their community for vaccinations.
Prioritization of each school will be provided by the Department of Education. All appointments will be scheduled through an online tool.
The two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will continue to be administered to those in the state's Phase 1A category.