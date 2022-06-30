Sponsors of two bills passed in the Pennsylvania Senate say they would give parents greater involvement in their child's education by making schools more transparent.
Senate Bill 1277 would allow parents the ability to decide if their kids should have access to materials with sexual content. Senate Bill 1278 would prohibit discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation before the 6th grade.
1278 Sponsor Scott Martin says the bill aligns with state standards for sex education and he feels sexuality should not be taught before then.
"If there's a child who brings up questions or concerns or is struggling with something, absolutely the teacher is allowed to point the child to the guidance counselor or different services," said Martin.
"But the big difference is that they have to notify the parents. And unfortunately that hasn't been going on across Pennsylvania."
Martin says parents should know exactly what's going on with their child in school so that they can decide what services and support are appropriate.
But LGBT advocates say it could lead to the outing of a child who hasn't told their parents they are LGBT and lead to dire consequences at home.
"One out of four young people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender who come out to their family are thrown out of their homes," said Liz Bradbury, trainer for the Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown.
Bradbury says the bill violates the privacy of students, takes away a source of support, and in some cases can lead to a higher incidence of suicide.
Bradbury says studies show 40 percent of LGBT youth are at risk for suicide if they're in an unsupportive home. She says that number jumps to 56 percent for transgender youth.
Bradbury says there are LGBT students at every grade level, kindergarten though 12th grade.
She says for those students, access to educational materials, support and resources are imperative in order for them to grow into healthy adults.
Both bills are now on their way to the House for consideration.
A spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf says it's disgraceful that legislators are trying to pass these bills during Pride Month and that the governor will veto them if they cross his desk.