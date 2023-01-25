HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania has enacted a statewide drinking water limit on two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals.”

The rule was published earlier this month and applies to all 3,117 water systems. Both chemicals belong to the group of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS, which are used in products such as nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers.

There is no national limit.

Former Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration initiated a plan to clean up affected sites, test water systems and create a standard after testing in suburban Philadelphia communities near military installations showed tap water contaminated with the compounds.