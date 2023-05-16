Tuesday is primary election day in Pennsylvania.

Voters head to the polls or submit mail ballots to choose the Republican and Democratic nominees who will face off in the general election in November.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for people who plan to vote in-person.

All mail-in ballots must be at your county election's office by 8 p.m. Tuesday. You can drop off your ballot in-person or use a drop box. Check with your county for drop-box locations and hours.

There are a number of notable races in our area. Here's a look:

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is seeking a second term in office. He faces three challengers on the Democratic primary. They are Maria Arias, Celines Ekvall, and Nelton Manon. On the Republican side, Jose Nunez is running unopposed.

The race for Easton mayor is between two Democrats. Incumbent Sal Panto is up against city councilman Peter Melan. There are no Republican candidates in the race.

At the county level, seven candidates are in the Democratic race for Lehigh County commissioner. Only one -- Dan Hartzel -- is an incumbent. There are four spots up for grabs. The winners will face four Republicans in the general election.

All three Berks County commissioner seats are on the line. Republican incumbents Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera are seeking re-election. Democrat Lucine Sihelnik was court-appointed to fill a vacancy and is not in the race. The top two Democrats and Republicans will advance to the general election.

Two Democrats are battling to be the Northampton County district attorney. It's incumbent Terry Houck against longtime judge Stephen Baratta. There are no Republican candidates on the ballot.

