Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary results are still up in the air as vote-counting continues, but even so, both candidates are talking about victory.
The gap between the top contenders -- Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick -- remains razor thin. If the final margin is less than .5%, and it currently stands at a .2% difference, it triggers the state's automatic recount law.
As election officials continue working, Oz and McCormick made the rounds on the political shows Wednesday, a day after the primary election.
"We have covered all counties to ensure that the ballots are correctly counted," said Oz, on Fox News. "This election is ours."
Election officials say voter turnout among republicans was 37%, the highest for a primary in more than two decades.
Oz, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, did better with in-person voting, while McCormick is gaining significant ground with mail-in ballots.
"And that's why I've got a lot of confidence I'm going to win this, because there are tens of thousands of outstanding absentee ballots, and I will win those disproportionately and that will put me over the top," McCormick said on Fox News.
Election officials say there are roughly 22,000 mail-in ballots. Overseas and military ballots are also in the mix.
Both candidates are watching the count closely and talking about unifying the Republican Party to face off with Democrat John Fetterman in November's general election.
Fetterman, the state's lieutenant general, remains hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke.
His wife, Gisele, says the stroke won't have an impact on the race, but could save lives.
"Strokes can happen to anyone. We saw Hailey Bieber just had one at 25," Gisele Fetterman said. "Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke, so it's much more common than I think we think. I am happy that we're talking about it now because this may help save other lives."
State officials have until Tuesday to get all of the votes counted and certify the election.