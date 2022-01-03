HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has unveiled a new program to help those with low incomes keep their drinking and wastewater services.
"The past two years of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have caused health and economic insecurity for so many Pennsylvanians," said Meg Snead, the state's acting secretary of human services.
Snead announced the launch of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), with availability starting on Tuesday.
"The water assistance program gives those with low income the chance to get help paying their drinking and waste water bills," Snead said.
The program is developed through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
According to the Department of Human Services (DHS), Pennsylvania received approximately $43.2 million to provide water assistance to those in need.
"This program is for those who have past-due water bills, had their service terminated, or received a notice that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days," Snead said.
Households can receive assistance for both drinking and wastewater services. Grants will be issued directly to water-service providers. Families must meet income requirements.
"If you already receive utility or emergency rental assistance, you can also receive water assistance as long as you meet the eligibility criteria," said Snead.
Information about the program can be found on the DHS website. You can also go to a DHS county assistance office or get help applying for assistance by calling customer service centers.