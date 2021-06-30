HARRISBURG, Pa. | Lenny McAllister, CEO of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools (PCPCS), released a statement Wednesday morning on the finalization of the education funding budget for Pennsylvania.
“The Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools thanks those in Harrisburg who crafted and finalized the FY2022 budget, one that can serve as a bridge from the tragedy of the pandemic to the promise of better days for Pennsylvania’s schoolchildren," McAllister stated.
"At this moment, it is important to remember the road we just traveled. Much of the past two school years have been wrecked by the pandemic. If we are not careful with policy decisions, the reckoning – in the forms of academic performance woes, behavioral challenges, and developmental stagnation – will plague our children for the next few years.
“This budget is one step that acknowledges our bigger challenges ahead. Both the smallest school districts and the biggest systems have noted the same thing: Now is not the time to cut education funding for those who are among the most disadvantaged students in Pennsylvania. Securing stable resources for all schools within the FY2022 budget is a win for students across our state, but it is one that must be stacked with other wins over time as we continue down a challenging path of needed recovery and expanding prosperity.
“In remembering those bigger challenges, Pennsylvania parents and leaders must remember the journey taken by all of us statewide over these past 16 months – and we must never forget," he noted.
“We must never forget that since March 2020, parents across the Keystone State and throughout our nation clamored for expanded school choice options, with legislation being passed in multiple states that compete with Pennsylvania for jobs, opportunities, and residents.
“We must never forget that the pandemic fundamentally changed education in Pennsylvania and around the nation. It changed our view on how we teach our children, how we care for our children, and how we work with families to do right by our children.
"We must do better in Pennsylvania moving forward to meet the demands for better options for our children," McAllister concluded.