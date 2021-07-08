Kevin Reichel has been the director of Reichel Funeral Home in Northampton since 1981. He knows the complications death gives grieving families.
"There is so much information, it can be very confusing for families," he said.
Crucial consumer information on Pennsylvania's State Board of Funeral Directors website is missing, according to the Consumer Federation of America and the Funeral Consumers Alliance.
They give Pennsylvania, one of seven states, an F for having zero consumer info, links to file a complaint or view disciplinary actions.
Reichel looked at the site Thursday.
"You were surprised?" I asked.
"I was," he said.
"For the lack of information for consumers?"
"Comparing state-to-state information, yes," Reichel responded.
The organizations looked for five things, including a prominent link to consumer-based information and how to file a complaint, explanation of basic rights under the FTC's funeral rule and the ability to see if the funeral home has had disciplinary action by a regulatory body.
New York's website got an A.
The head of Funeral Consumer Alliance said all websites that received an F, including Pennsylvania's, were more targeted to the industry, raising licensing fees, not geared to the consumer.
The Department of State, which oversees the Board of Funeral Directors in Pennsylvania, said "the board's statutory mandate does not include educating consumers about funeral services. The goal of the website is to provide information to future and current licensees."
But Reichel says there is strong oversight on individual funeral homes.
A price list, FTC disclosure form and embalming authorization process are required. He gives this advice when looking.
"We recommend shopping and comparing funeral homes," he said.