HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the first semester of the school year wraps up, Pennsylvania officials are recommending that elementary schools return to in-person learning.

The acting education secretary, Noe Ortega, announced the new guidance during a news conference with Health Secretary Rachel Levine on Thursday.

The new guidelines recommend that elementary students across the state return to some form of in-person learning for the second half of the school year, which typically begins near the end of January.

This could be fully in-person, meaning all students attend 5 days a week, or a blended/hybrid model for just elementary students, depending on the local spread of COVID-19.

Schools can also target other student groups to bring back in person, like special education, officials said.

Ortega stressed that they are not mandating any in-person return, and final decisions still rest with the individual districts and local officials.

Strict pandemic protocols should still be followed, including 6-foot distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

