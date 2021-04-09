HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam reminded state residents to show up for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments to reduce the chance of doses going to waste.
Beam said all Pennsylvanians should both attend a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment and cancel any unneeded appointments.
“All three available vaccines are safe and effective, and we need folks to get the first available vaccine,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “If you have scheduled appointments at numerous places as part of your attempt to get vaccinated, please remember to call those other locations and cancel the remaining appointments. You can let them know that you have been vaccinated.
“Each time someone is a no-show for an appointment, it increases the chances of a dose of vaccine being wasted if the appointment cannot be refilled by someone else who has not yet been vaccinated.”
Vaccine providers work to ensure vaccine is ready for each appointment made, the state health department said. When someone does not show up for an appointment, their dose has already been removed from the storage requirements and often has to be used that day.
Previously, vaccine providers who had leftover doses for people who did not show up for their scheduled appointment called others who were on waiting lists. However, many vaccine providers have exhausted waiting lists, the state health department said.