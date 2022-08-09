Republican Representative Scott Perry says the FBI has confiscated his cellphone.

Perry said he was approached by three agents while traveling with his family and handed a warrant.

He said they made no attempt to contact his lawyer and that the actions were unnecessary and aggressive.

Perry serves Pennsylvania's 10th District.

This comes just one day after the FBI's raid on Former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

No word on what investigation the seizure of the cell phone might be connected with.