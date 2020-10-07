HARRISBURG, Pa. - COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania jumped by more than 1,300 Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,309 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 166,552.
The state also reported 28 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,272.
Since the pandemic began, 357 people have died in Lehigh County, while Northampton County has seen 306 deaths. 402 people in Berks have died since the pandemic started.
1,967,542 patients statewide have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 38 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 23 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,538 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,210 cases among employees, for a total of 28,748 at 994 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,525 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 11,113 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.