HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,442 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,228,961.
563 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 110 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to a state Department of Health news release.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase, the state health department said.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 – July 29 stood at 3.9%.
The state also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 27,868.
4,928,298 people have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 72,370 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,649 cases among employees, for a total of 88,019 at 1,604 facilities in all 67 counties, the state health department said.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,414 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. The state Department of Health said the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as the information is not available in the death registry data.
Approximately 29,406 of total cases have been among health care workers.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. As of Monday, 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Vaccine providers have administered 11,667,152 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday.
5,727,429 people are fully vaccinated, with 14,038 vaccinations administered Monday and a seven-day moving average of more than 12,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.
The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, people who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all people wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.