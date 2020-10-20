HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health added another 1,557 positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the state's total to nearly 185,000.
Allegheny, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties are all reporting an increase of more than 100 cases.
918 people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths has not climbed significantly.
There were another 33 fatalities from COVID. More than 8,500 deaths in Pennsylvania have been caused by the virus. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the Department of Health's COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 13 and October 19 is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases. There were 28,978 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Monday.
There are 1,855 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
2,155,639 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 32 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,403 cases among employees, for a total of 30,138 at 1,028 distinct facilities in 62 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 11,739 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.