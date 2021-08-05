HARRISBURG, Pa. - The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as well as people hospitalized with the disease continues to increase.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,731 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,232,185.
624 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 141 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase, the state health department said.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 – July 29 stood at 3.9%.
The state reported seven more deaths Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 27,890.
4,941,480 people have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,426 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,662 cases among employees, for a total of 88,088 at 1,604 facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,421 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Department of Health's website.
Approximately 29,450 of total cases have been among health care workers.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
As of Wednesday, 63.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Vaccine providers have administered 11,705,733 total vaccine doses as of Thursday.
5,734,642 people are fully vaccinated, with 20,365 vaccinations administered Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of more than 13,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.
The department said it continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. People who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all people wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
The state Department of Health announced a partnership Wednesday with PA State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.