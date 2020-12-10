HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania health officials reported Thursday more than 11,900 new cases, bringing the state's total number of confirmed infections to 457,289.
The state government's dashboard says more than 5,800 patients with COVID-19 are in the hospital, and more than 1,200 of those are in intensive care.
State health officials also reported Thursday 248 more deaths, pushing the death toll past 12,000.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27-December 3 stood at 14.4%.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 41,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,742 cases among employees, for a total of 49,477 at 1,373 facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 7,249 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found at the state Department of Health website.
Approximately 16,260 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.