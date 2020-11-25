HARRISBURG, Pa. - In the past seven days, more than 45,000 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 6,700 new cases Wednesday. The statewide total has climbed to more than 327,000.
They also confirmed another 144 deaths. More than 10,000 people in Pennsylvania have now died from the virus.
3,897 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 826 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13-November 19 stood at 11.1%.
More than 2. 7 million people have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in November;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,915 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,466 cases among employees, for a total of 39,381 at 1,232 facilities in 64 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 6,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.