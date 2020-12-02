HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's death toll from the virus jumped by nearly 200 overnight.
So far, more than 10,000 residents have died from COVID-19.
Officials reported more than 8,200 new cases of the virus Wednesday. That raises Pennsylvania's total to more than 375,000.
More than 4,900 people have been hospitalized from the virus. The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20-November 26 stood at 11.7%.
2,852,624 people have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 36,628 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,885 cases among employees, for a total of 43,513 at 1,289 facilities in 65 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 6,531 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 14,871 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.