HARRISBURG, Pa. - Friday marked the highest one-day coronavirus case count in Pennsylvania.
The state health department reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 190,579.
There were 33 more virus-related deaths reported, so the death toll stands at 8,625.
Friday's increase is the highest daily jump seen in Pennsylvania since the pandemic started in March. It beats the record set Thursday of 2,063, which even included some delayed cases from Wednesday.
Pennsylvania health officials say the daily increases are now comparable to what they saw back in April.
The Lehigh Valley (Lehigh and Northampton counties) saw 85 more cases from Thursday to Friday, and Berks County increased by 66 cases.
Over the last seven days, there were 257,737 COVID-19 tests administered, of which 10,840 were positive.
Of the positive cases to date, about 36% of them are people ages 25-49. About 14% are 19-24, 21% are 50-64, and nearly 21% are 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized and most of the deaths are people ages 65 and older, officials said.