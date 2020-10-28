HARRISBURG, Pa. - New coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania dropped overnight, but topped 2200 for the second straight day.
Health officials reported 2,228 cases Wednesday. That number skyrocketed past 2700 Tuesday. The state's total caseload now sits at more than 200,000.
Officials also added 22 new deaths, raising Pennsylvania's death toll to more than 8700.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 21 and October 27 is 252,583, with 13,574 positive cases. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
2,269,246 individuals have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,561 cases among employees, for a total of 31,278 at 1,056 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,757 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found at the state Department of Health's website.
Approximately 12,188 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.