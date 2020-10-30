HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
Officials reported 2,641 positive tests Friday. The cases include 2,416 new one-day positive cases and another 225 cases from previous days. The statewide total is now 205,517. Daily increases are now comparable with what the state saw in April 2020, according to the state Department of Health.
93 cases were in Berks County. The department says that the county's positivity rate now stands at 9.3 percent. Officials say the county has had a substantial level of community transmission over the past two weeks.
The state reported 22 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 8,784.
2,297,983 people have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,013 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,627 cases among employees, for a total of 31,640 at 1,064 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,800 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 12,373 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.